Corning Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

