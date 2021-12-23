Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $14.34 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,305 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 295,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,267,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The company has a market capitalization of $316.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

