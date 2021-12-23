Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $14.34 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,305 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
BABA stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.85. The company had a trading volume of 295,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,267,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The company has a market capitalization of $316.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.
Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
