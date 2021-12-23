Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 303 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 0.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

