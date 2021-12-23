Corundum Group Inc. Buys 137 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after buying an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,668 shares of company stock worth $157,395,937. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.28 and a 200 day moving average of $264.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.93 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

