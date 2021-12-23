Corundum Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,301.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.25. 215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,116. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $221.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

