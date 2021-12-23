Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.95. The firm has a market cap of $388.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

