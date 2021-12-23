Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $240,143.32 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $240,143.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $139,992.07.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $157.33 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,371,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

