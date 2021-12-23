Coursera Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,304 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 560% compared to the average volume of 1,712 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of COUR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,722. Coursera has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. Research analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $457,155.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,991 shares of company stock worth $4,764,583 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 438,442 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 37.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 367.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 470.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 196,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

