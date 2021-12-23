Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires 855,100 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855,100 shares during the quarter. comScore accounts for about 3.6% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.04% of comScore worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in comScore by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 782,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in comScore by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 2,419.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 269,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 256,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

SCOR stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.14.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

