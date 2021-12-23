Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Harmonic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 709,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.87, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

