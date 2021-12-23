Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of GAN worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GAN by 221.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 103.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GAN by 22.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of GAN by 56.0% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 220,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,377. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $386.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

