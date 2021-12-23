Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI) Shares Up 0.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:GLDI)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. 152,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 151,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

