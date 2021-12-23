Critical Comparison: Insignia Systems (ISIG) versus Its Rivals

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Insignia Systems to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -6.27 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.54

Insignia Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -60.27% -27.62% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.08% -5.57%

Risk and Volatility

Insignia Systems has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Insignia Systems and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 131 577 633 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 48.61%. Given Insignia Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insignia Systems rivals beat Insignia Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.