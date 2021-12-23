Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,254,314 shares.The stock last traded at $125.00 and had previously closed at $139.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,064 shares of company stock worth $3,493,923. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

