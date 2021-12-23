Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.60. Crown posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.