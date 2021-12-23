Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report sales of $57.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Cryoport reported sales of $48.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $224.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.61. 14,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $701,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,635 shares of company stock valued at $52,351,522. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

