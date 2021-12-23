CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.24

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 14511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

