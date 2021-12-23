CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) to report sales of $221.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year sales of $814.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.04 million to $821.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

CURO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $493,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock valued at $20,687,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CURO Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CURO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 101,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $670.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.