CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.25

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.25 and traded as high as $81.28. CVR Partners shares last traded at $80.32, with a volume of 50,737 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $857.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,008.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The company had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $2.93 per share. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29,300.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.