CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,313.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

NYSE CVS opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

