Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $106,468.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $278.77 or 0.00545643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012200 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00136685 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,124 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

