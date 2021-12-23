D Keith Oden Sells 27,393 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CPT opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
