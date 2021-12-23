D Keith Oden Sells 27,393 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CPT opened at $174.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

