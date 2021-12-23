Dan Puckett Sells 2,700 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00.

SWAV stock opened at $184.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.50. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.89 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 216.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 383.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $641,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

