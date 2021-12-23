Dane Andreeff Buys 5,100 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dane Andreeff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSDT shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.