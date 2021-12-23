Dane Andreeff Buys 5,100 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dane Andreeff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.
Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSDT shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
