DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $4.84 on Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00009430 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $305.85 million and $3.78 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.06 or 0.07978553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.28 or 1.00148571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007029 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,959,074 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,269 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,959,074 coins and its circulating supply is 63,128,269 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

