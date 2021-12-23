DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded DCC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $75.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.97. DCC has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About DCC

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

