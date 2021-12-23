Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Gap Down to $71.82

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.82, but opened at $69.58. Denbury shares last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 2,185 shares traded.

DEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,725,000.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

