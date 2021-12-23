Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.49) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.78) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.36) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.47 ($26.37).

DTE stock opened at €15.94 ($17.91) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.38 and its 200 day moving average is €17.31. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

