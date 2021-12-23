Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

