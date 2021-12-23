Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Boosted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after buying an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $217.66. 884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,723. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $216.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.41 and its 200-day moving average is $197.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

