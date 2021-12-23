Digital Reserve Currency Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,930.00 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $923,626.31 and $1,930.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00185469 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

