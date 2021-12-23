DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $80.50. 163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

DKSH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DKSHF)

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

