Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

