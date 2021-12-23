Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) shares rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 9,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

