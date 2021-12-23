Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $184.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.08.

Dover stock opened at $172.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

