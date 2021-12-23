Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.41. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

