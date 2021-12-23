Dragon Coins Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00211802 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.