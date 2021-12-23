DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $14.44 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
