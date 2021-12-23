DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $14.44 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

