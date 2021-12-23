Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.78 or 0.08040176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.30 or 0.99990810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00073962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007318 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

