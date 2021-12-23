DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $326,424.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $17.18 or 0.00033764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $17.83 million and $326,424.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.77 or 0.08023781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,753.53 or 0.99769216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00052589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007229 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.