Dundee Precious Metals Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $8.16.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 33.29%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.
