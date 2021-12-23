Dundee Precious Metals Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 33.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dundee Securities dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

