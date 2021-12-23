Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 6.4%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) was up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $52.28. Approximately 4,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,623,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

A number of research firms have commented on BROS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

