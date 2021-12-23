DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,476 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.00% of DXC Technology worth $253,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.