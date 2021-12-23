Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Sells $117,944.70 in Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 72,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20. Dyadic International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Dyadic International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

