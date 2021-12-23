Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,659 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of Sonim Technologies worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,365,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.40.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.61). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 181.42% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Sonim Technologies Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

