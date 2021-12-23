Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,976. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

