Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.17% of Thor Industries worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO remained flat at $$98.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,002. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

