Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 22,423 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,245 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.44 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.51. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.