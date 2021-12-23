Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,034 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after buying an additional 238,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NIKE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,146. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

