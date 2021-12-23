Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Sells $364,525.00 in Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

